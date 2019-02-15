AC Milan head to Bergamo on Saturday night as they face Atalanta in crucial encounter in the battle for Champions League qualification.

The Rossoneri moved back into fourth place in the Serie A table with their win over Cagliari last time out, but they sit just a point above the chasing pack with Atalanta, Roma and Lazio piling the pressure on.

With that in mind, a trip to a direct rival will be a real test for coach Gennaro Gattuso and his men, one that they will be desperate to pass.

Lucas Biglia gets the nod in the travelling squad after returning to the fold last weekend, as seen in the tweet below, but it remains to be seen whether or not he can displace Tiemoue Bakayoko who has flourished in his absence.

Nevertheless, having the experienced Argentine stalwart will be a boost for Gattuso and the squad in a crucial part of the campaign.

That aside, it’s as you were for the Italian giants, with Mattia Caldara still sidelined through injury along with Giacomo Bonaventura, Cristian Zapata, Ivan Strinic and Pepe Reina.

With that in mind, it’s more than likely to be an unchanged side from the one that faced Cagliari last time out, as Milan look to make a statement of intent in the race to qualify for the Champions League.

January signings Lucas Paqueta and Krzysztof Piatek will undoubtedly be crucial in ensuring that happens, with the pair both getting on the scoresheet last weekend, with the latter now scoring four goals in four outings for the Rossoneri.

Probable XI: Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Bakayoko, Paqueta; Suso, Piatek, Calhanoglu.