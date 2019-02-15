How Juventus could line up vs Frosinone: Cristiano Ronaldo to start, defensive boost

Juventus take on Frosinone on Friday night hoping to temporarily stretch their lead at the top of the Serie A table to 14 points.

The Bianconeri have seen their game brought forward as they prepare to face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie on Wednesday night.

However, Massimiliano Allegri will warn his side against complacency as they continue to look a strong bet to win an eighth consecutive Serie A title.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a driving force for them in that regard thus far, scoring 20 goals and providing 11 assists in 31 appearances in all competitions.

According to the probable line-up touted by La Gazzetta dello Sport below, the Portuguese superstar is expected to start on Friday night, despite the fact that an argument could be made that Allegri should use the opportunity to rest him.

That doesn’t appear likely, as he’ll potentially be joined by Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic in an attacking trident.

Juve are also being tipped to receive a boost in defence, as Leonardo Bonucci could return from injury to join Daniele Rugani in the heart of the backline.

The 31-year-old has missed the last two league outings with an ankle injury, and along with Giorgio Chiellini, Allegri will undoubtedly be delighted to welcome his defensive stalwarts back to the fold, especially with that clash against Atleti in mind next week.

Allegri may well choose to make changes elsewhere to rotate given he has quality and depth in abundance in his squad, with Frosinone not expected to cause an upset as they continue to sit in the bottom three, two points adrift of safety.

Probable line-up: Szczesny; De Sciglio, Rugani, Bonucci, Spinazzola; Bentancur, Emre Can, Matuidi; Dybala, Mandzukic, Ronaldo. (via La Gazzetta dello Sport).