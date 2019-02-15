Chelsea given opportunity to seal transfer of potential Hazard replacement who’s snubbed Arsenal & Liverpool

Chelsea reportedly look set to be handed an opportunity to seal the transfer of James Rodriguez ahead of the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool.

According to Diario Gol, Real Madrid are prepared to try their luck to land Eden Hazard from Chelsea for a reduced price, with the offer of a player in return as well as cash.

The Spanish outlet explains that Los Blancos would be prepared to try offering Rodriguez to Chelsea, and there seems little doubt the Colombia international would be an exciting addition.

Currently on loan at Bayern Munich and admittedly not at his best, Rodriguez is a similar style of creative player to Hazard and one who could benefit from a fresh start in the Premier League.

However, it remains to be seen if this will be as easy as it sounds to orchestrate, as Don Balon recently claimed he’d rejected the chance to join Arsenal or Liverpool in favour of a move to Juventus.

Diario Gol also explain that Real could try using on-loan Blues midfielder Mateo Kovacic as part of the Hazard deal.

CFC, however, would surely rather land Rodriguez as a more direct replacement for their Belgian star.