Jurgen Klopp and Zinedine Zidane are reportedly on a two-man shortlist for Juventus, in the event Massimiliano Allegri leaves this summer.

The Italian tactician has enjoyed an incredibly successful stint in charge of the Bianconeri since 2014, winning four Serie A titles and four Coppa Italia trophies.

While the Champions League has continued to evade the Turin giants, they remain in the hunt for it this season along with an eighth consecutive Scudetto.

However, as noted by Calciomercato, it has been suggested that Allegri could choose to leave the club this summer.

While it could be argued that change is eventually needed for both the coach and the club, coupled with the fact that he has won everything domestically and will perhaps make a decision based on how they fare in Europe this year, time will tell if a split happens.

In the event that it does, the report goes on to add that Klopp and Zidane are their top two targets to succeed him on the bench.

Zidane remains a free agent after leaving Real Madrid at the end of last season, and coupled with his ties with Juve as a player, it seems like the most realistic option.

In contrast, given what Klopp is building at Liverpool as they continue to compete for the Premier League title this season, it would be a huge shock if he were to leave Merseyside any time soon before he feels his work is done at Anfield.

As a result, it may not be worth panicking for Liverpool fans just yet, although it remains to be seen how this season unfolds and what influence that potentially has.