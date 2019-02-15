Man City given boost in transfer battle with Barcelona over £75m-rated starlet

Having addressed their defensive issues in January, Barcelona are reportedly unlikely to push ahead with a move for Man City transfer target Matthijs de Ligt.

Not only did the reigning La Liga champions sign a short-term solution in loanee Jeison Murillo, but they also accelerated Jean-Clair Todibo’s move too as the youngster joined the Catalan giants last month.

With six months to now settle and adapt, he could be a key part of the squad as early as next season, and so it seems sensible on their part that it’s now claimed Barca won’t look for another defender in the summer.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Man City will see their rivals end their interest in De Ligt, as it’s also suggested that after splashing out on his teammate Frenkie de Jong, Barcelona can’t now spend big on the £75m-rated Dutchman too.

As noted by the Guardian, Barcelona are believed to have spent €75m on De Ligt’s current teammate, which surely accounts for a significant part of their summer budget.

It’s added that Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Juventus are all interested in De Ligt too though, and so it may not be a straight-forward signing for Pep Guardiola’s side just yet.

The Spanish tactician does seemingly have a number of options in that department with Aymeric Laporte, Nicolas Otamendi, Vincent Kompany and John Stones.

However, given Kompany’s injury woes over the years coupled with the fact that Otamendi has just turned 31, De Ligt would offer a long-term solution for the English champions and so could be a sensible addition.

Having now made 97 appearances for Ajax at senior level along with 13 caps for the Netherlands, there is little doubt that the 19-year-old has a bright future ahead of him for club and country.

Time will tell though if a move to the Etihad materialises this summer, with Barcelona now reportedly becoming a less likely destination for him.