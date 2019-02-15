Man Utd ace Romelu Lukaku on four-man shortlist as Euro giants eye replacement for talisman

After being stripped of the captaincy and not being included in the Inter squad in midweek, Mauro Icardi’s future at the club is in real doubt.

As noted by the Daily Mail, the situation at the club has soured with the Argentine striker, as question marks have now been raised over whether or not he’ll remain at the San Siro.

It comes during what is a prolific stint with the Nerazzurri, as Icardi has scored 122 goals in 210 appearances for the club since joining them in 2013.

However, developments this week coupled with a seven-game goal drought in Serie A have ensured that things have taken a turn for the worse, and so it remains to be seen whether or not he’s still with the Italian giants next season.

As noted by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport, Inter are seemingly planning for life without the 25-year-old, as it’s suggested that they’ve compiled a four-man transfer shortlist of possible replacements.

Included on that list are Romelu Lukaku, Edin Dzeko, Timo Werner and Duvan Zapata.

It’s been a difficult season for Lukaku, as the Belgian international has managed just nine goals in 32 appearances for Man Utd, while he has struggled to cement his place in interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s preferred line-up in recent weeks.

Time will tell if he’s a genuine option, but both Dzeko and Zapata are arguably the more sensible targets given that the pair are already proven in Italy through prolific spells with Roma and Atalanta respectively.

As for Lukaku though, it would be a surprise if any decision on his future, or any other United player for that matter, is made until they’ve made a long-term appointment as their next boss could have his own preferences and ideas on personnel and style of play.