It certainly doesn’t feel like either of Mesut Ozil or Unai Emery will bow down to the other’s demands, Arsenal need to resolve the rift between the pair immediately.

According to The Sun, Ozil isn’t prepared to back down and leave Arsenal after being shown the exit door by Unai Emery. It’s understood that Emery wants the World Cup winner to leave at the end of the season – resulting in a massive chunk of the wage bill being freed up.

The retired Germany international signed a new contract with the Gunners last January, the bumper deal made the 30-year-old Arsenal’s highest-paid player. According to BBC Sport, Ozil’s deal until the summer of 2021 will net him a whopping £350,000 a week.

Tensions are rising within the north London club’s fanbase and the Arsenal faithful have called for the playmaker to be given a fair chance in the team in recent weeks.

Ozil hasn’t featured for the Gunners since their 2-1 win over Cardiff that came two weeks ago.

Even considering Ozil’s reduced role within the team – the star’s poor performances cannot be forgotten. Ozil has failed to register a goal contribution in over two months.

The superstar’s last contribution came against Azerbaijan minnows Qarabag in the Europa League – hardly something that he’ll be shouting from the rooftops anytime soon.