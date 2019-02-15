Photo: AC Milan home kit for 2019/20 leaked with classy design and these fans love it

Having built a solid reputation for leaking official kits ahead of release, Footy Headlines have revealed what AC Milan’s home kit for next season will look like.

The Italian giants joined up with Puma last summer after a long-standing partnership with Adidas ended, and now the manufacturing giants have come up with their second design since the link up.

As seen below, it is a classic look for Milan with thinner red and black stripes, and judging from the general reaction, it has gone down very well with their supporters.

Milan will of course hope to display their new look in the Champions League next season, as their win over Cagliari last weekend moved them back into fourth place in the Serie A table as the battle for qualification goes on.

Results are ultimately what matter most for Gennaro Gattuso and his players, but it doesn’t hurt looking good in great kits when out on the pitch either.

As is tradition, the Rossoneri will be expected to wear their new kit in the last home game of the season, and so their fans will get to have a closer look at the new look before opting to purchase them over the summer ahead of the new campaign.

??? BREAKING: Milan 19-20 Home Kit Leaked: https://t.co/JwMqfUIbix — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) February 15, 2019

damn, this looks like the centenary kit! and i love it — ? (@setorendra23) February 15, 2019

Nice ??? — Fuju76 (@kfj_Milan) February 15, 2019

Già la amo ? — Momy (@Momy1087) February 15, 2019

That is sexy ?? very classy — Domenico Pietro Barletta (@BarlettaDominic) February 15, 2019

Bellissima. — enzo iannacci (@EnzoIannacci) February 15, 2019

Hype ?? — Sofiyan M Ridwan (@sofiyanmaliki) February 15, 2019

Look like old Milan kit and i love it — XCORE21Z (@redbwoahbaron) February 15, 2019