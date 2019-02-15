Arsenal attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil posted what could only be seen as a cryptic message to Gunners boss Unai Emery this evening.

Ozil may have won back the hearts of any Arsenal fans who doubt him by citing the words of Gunners legend Dennis Bergkamp, the Germany international clearly believes that the Emirates is where he “belongs”.

Fans have called for the playmaker to be given a chance in Emery’s side in recent weeks, the star’s last playing time for the Gunners came over two weeks ago in the side’s 2-1 win over Cardiff. With the Gunners coming off a humiliating loss against Belarusian minnows BATE Borisov – now could be the perfect time to bring the superstar back into the team.

Ozil signed a bumper deal to stay with the Gunners in January of last year. According to BBC Sport, the 30-year-old is Arsenal’s highest-earner, taking home a whopping £350,000 in wages every week.

Here’s what the out-of-favour star posted to his social media accounts:

'When you start supporting a football club, you don't support it because of the trophies, or a player, or history, you support it because you found yourself somewhere there; found a place where you belong.' ?? || #DennisBergkamp pic.twitter.com/kKM8kDhm8T — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) February 15, 2019

It seems as though Ozil is desperate to be given a proper chance under Emery, with the star earning a handsome £350,000 a week – the chances of Ozil leaving for pastures new are extremely unlikely.

I mean why would Ozil move away from North London and agree to a potential pay-cut at this stage of his career – it’s a massive risk for the World Cup winner to take.