Menu

Video: Bayern Munich score own goal just 14 seconds into Bundesliga clash

Bayern Munich
Posted by

Football fans were shocked this evening when Bayern Munich scored an own goal just 14 seconds into their Bundesliga clash against Augsburg.

Augsburg stringed together some lovely passes straight from kick off, the relegation candidates definitely caught Bayern by surprise when their low driven cross into the box was deflected in off midfielder Leon Goretzka.

This is the first opening-minute goal in the Bundesliga in nearly 40 years:

Check out the goal below:

This has turned out to be quite the exciting clash for neutral fans, with four goals just in the first half – fans can hope for the second half to be just as eventful.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories leon goretzka