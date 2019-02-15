Football fans were shocked this evening when Bayern Munich scored an own goal just 14 seconds into their Bundesliga clash against Augsburg.

Augsburg stringed together some lovely passes straight from kick off, the relegation candidates definitely caught Bayern by surprise when their low driven cross into the box was deflected in off midfielder Leon Goretzka.

This is the first opening-minute goal in the Bundesliga in nearly 40 years:

3 – Leon #Goretzka's own goal was the 3rd in the first minute in #Bundesliga history (last time it happened in August 1979). Malheur. #FCAFCB pic.twitter.com/RweY0owXyf — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) February 15, 2019

Check out the goal below:

Well… That wasn't in the script! ? Bayern Munich fall behind to Augsburg after just 14 seconds, straight from kick-off! An own goal by Leon Goretzka ? pic.twitter.com/4LCP13A5eB — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 15, 2019

Um, someone should tell Bayern the game has started. ? 15 seconds in. Own goal Goretzka. #FCAFCB pic.twitter.com/AIcnptC5VZ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 15, 2019

This has turned out to be quite the exciting clash for neutral fans, with four goals just in the first half – fans can hope for the second half to be just as eventful.