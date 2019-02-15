Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo rounded off a excellent team move with a lovely finish this evening to make it 3-0 to the ‘Old Lady’ vs Frosinone.

In the 63rd minute of the tie, right-back Joao Cancelo played a perfectly weighted pass down the wing and midfielder Rodrigo Bentacur touched the ball into the path of target-man Mario Mandzukic, the Croatian then showed his talent with the ball at his feet by expertly picking out Ronaldo.

The Portuguese superstar slotted the ball into the back of the net, with a cool, calm and collected strike.

Check out the goal below:

3-0 For Juventus Ronaldo with the third Goal of the day. #JuveFrosinone pic.twitter.com/rhw98NnuDg — Football_Revised (@FRevised) February 15, 2019

Juventus really are a level above all of their Serie A opposition.