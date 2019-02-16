AC Milan are reportedly willing to fork out around €100M in order to bring Real Madrid and Wales star Gareth Bale to Serie A.

It’s fair to say that Bale hasn’t had it all his own way since moving to the Santiago Bernabeu, with injuries and inconsistent form plaguing the winger’s time in the Spanish capital.

And it seems like the former Spurs man may be about to be offered a way out of Real Madrid if this report from Don Balon is anything to go by.

The report from the Spanish news outlet notes that the Spanish giants are willing to listen to offers for the forward, with AC Milan keen on sealing a move for the player.

Don Balon’s report notes that Milan are ready to fork out €100M to bring Bale to the San Siro, a price that may be too much for a player like the Welshman.

Bale has been fairly injury prone since his move to Real, with the 29-year-old failing to make the step up to being Real’s main man following Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Juventus in the summer.

If Milan do come in with a €100M bid for Bale, Los Blancos should definitely accept, especially when you consider how injury prone the player is, as well as the fact that he’s to turn 30 later this year.

Milan haven’t been at the top of European football for quite some time now, however should they bring Bale in, it could be the signing the club need to propel them to the top of the world once again.