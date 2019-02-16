AC Milan transfer news: €65m+ rated Brazilian ace eyed, two alternatives touted

AC Milan are reportedly considering a summer swoop for Everton forward Richarlison, although two alternative options are also named.

The 21-year-old started the season brightly after joining the Toffees and has 11 goals and two assists in 28 appearances in all competitions.

SEE MORE: How AC Milan could line up vs Atalanta: Boost for Gattuso for crucial encounter

However, he has managed just one goal in his last eight Premier League outings, and so question marks have to be raised over whether or not he can consistently deliver at the highest level until he proves so.

That issue doesn’t seem to be putting Milan off though, as Calciomercato report that the Italian giants are keen on the Brazilian ace, although it’s added that he could be valued in excess of €65m.

If that kind of fee is required, it could be considered a huge gamble from Milan, as Richarlison has yet to prove he can deliver at the top level.

Nevertheless, the Rossoneri need to address their flaws in the final third, particularly on the left wing, which Richarlison could do.

Coach Gennaro Gattuso has continued to rely heavily on Suso on the right flank, while Hakan Calhanoglu continues to be used in a more unnatural role for him out on the left.

In turn, to add pace, direct running and a goal threat on that side to offer a balance, Richarlison could be an option given he has played regularly in that role during his time in the Premier League.

However, should that touted fee put Milan off, the report adds that Gerard Deulofeu and Allan Saint-Maximin remain on their radar too, with the former of course enjoying a productive loan spell with the club in 2017.

The Spaniard scored four goals and provided three assists in 17 Serie A outings, and so aside from having experience of already playing in Italy, he has also proven capable of making a decisive impact for Milan which could make him the safer option.