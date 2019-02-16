Aston Villa and West Brom go head to head at Villa Park this afternoon in what is likely to be a feisty Midlands Derby (KO 15:00).

Its another busy day in the Championship with no less than six fixtures to get involved with.

What: Aston Villa v West Bromwich Albion

When: Saturday 16th February 2019 15:00

Where : Villa Park, Birmingham

Ten points behind their neighbors and seven points adrift of the playoffs Villa’s hopes of a top six finish look slim.

Aston Villa losing touch with playoffs

And three games without a win, including defeat at Brentford in midweek, hasn’t helped their cause as Dean Smith’s side look to have lost any momentum as we approach spring.

Meanwhile, West Brom are likely to finish in the playoffs at the very least, but with a game in hand they’ll be hopeful of achieving a top two finish and avoiding the stress and uncertainty of the playoffs.

Darren Moore’s side have one of the best away records in the Championship having won six of their last seven away matches and a visit to their neighbors should hold no fears for them.

West Brom without star striker

The Baggies will be without Dwight Gayle after the striker was handed a two game ban for a disgraceful dive against Forest in midweek. His theatrics conned the referee into awarding a late penalty which was converted to earn Darren Moore’s side a vital point.

This is a game that should produce goals. No team has scored more Championship goals than West Brom so far this season and Villa average most goals on home soil in the league. Over 4.5 goals is available at 19/5.

Tammy Abraham is the league’s 3rd top scorer and he’s 7/2 to open the scoring while West Broom’s Jay Rodriguez is 6/1 to break the deadlock.

This season’s previous encounter at the Hawthorns ended 2-2 and it’s 11/1 for lightening to strike twice.

Despite their poor run of form Villa head into the game as 7/5 favourites, the draw is 5/2 and West Brom are 17/10 to pick up an away win.

