Barcelona confirmed starting XI vs Real Valladolid: these fans delighted with Ernesto Valverde decision to start key ace

Barcelona have confirmed their starting XI to take on Real Valladolid at the Nou Camp, and Ernesto Valverde has left out Luis Suarez from the tie.

The Spaniard has opted to go with Kevin-Prince Boateng over the Uruguayan to take on Valladolid tonight, a decision that seems wise given Barca’s upcoming fixture list.

Barca have opted to go with an attack of Lionel Messi, Boateng and Ousmane Dembele, with the Frenchman’s inclusion being a decision that has delighted a number of the club’s fans.

The Frenchman was made to sit out the club’s last few games due to injury, with the Blaugrana being forced to start Philippe Coutinho up front in his absence.

However, Dembele has now seemingly returned to full fitness and is back in Barca’s starting XI, something that seemingly delighted a number of the club’s fans.

Following Barca’s announcement of their starting XI to take on Valladolid, a number of fans flocked to Twitter to express their excitement at seeing Dembele being handed a start by Valverde.

We’ve picked out a number of tweets that can be seen below, and it’s fair to say fans are over the moon at seeing Dembele start if these reactions are anything to go by.

