Barcelona president confirms club’s interest in sealing transfer of €75M target

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has reportedly confirmed the club’s interest in bringing Ajax and Holland wonder-kid Matthijs De Ligt to the Camp Nou.

As per Football Espana, Blaugrana president Bartomeu has spoken about De Ligt recently, stating that “We have followed de Ligt for a while. It’s true he’s a player we like, but Barca also have other important players in the squad”, words that’ll music to the ears of the club’s fans.

Football Espana are also noting that De Ligt is set to cost around €75M, a price that’s definitely worth paying from Barcelona’s point of view, especially when you consider just how good a fit De Ligt would be for the Spanish giants.

De Ligt is one of the brightest and most impressive young talents in world football, and it’d be a real coup for Barcelona if they were able to snag a deal for the Dutchman.

De Ligt’s composure when in possession and ability to move the ball out of defence would see him fit in perfectly at the Nou Camp.

And, given the fact that Gerard Pique is quickly approaching the twilight years of his career, bringing in the Dutch international would see Barca pick up a fine, like-for-like replacement for the Spaniard.

Although Barca do have stars like Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet to choose from in the heart of defence, it’ll still be more than worth paying €75M to bring De Ligt from Ajax to Catalonia.

Now all that remains to be seen is whether Barca are willing to pay out €75M to secure the player’s signature in the near future…