Derby County will look to continue their giant killing run in the FA Cup as they take on another Premier League outfit Brighton this lunchtime (KO 12:30).

Frank Lampard’s side have already disposed of Southampton and Manchester United in previous rounds and will look to progress in the early kickoff from the FA Cup today.

What: Brighton v Derby

When: Saturday 15th January 2019 12:30

Where : Amex Stadium, Brighton

Live Streaming Options:

The Amex will be hit by FA Cup fever as Brighton host Derby County.

Chris Hughton’s side will be looking to reach the quarter finals of the competition for a second successive season, but face a tough task.

Brighton finding life tough at home

The Seagulls only win in 90 minutes in 2019 came in the 3rd round against Bournemouth.

Since then they’ve lost four of their last seven outings which has seen them face the realistic proposition of a Premier League survival fight. Team news is all important in this one but its clear where priorities lie.

Chris Hughton will no doubt field a weakened side, with the focus being on Premier League survival and this could signal the way for Derby to have a decent crack of reaching the quarter finals.

Derby eye another scalp

As for Derby they’re unbeaten in six games in all competitions and avoided a banana skin in the last round by seeing off Accrington Stanley. In fact their only defeat this calendar year was against Leeds United, so I think it’s fair to say Frank Lampard’s doing alright in management.

The last meeting between the two sides ended 3-0 to Brighton, but that was some years ago, and it’s 15/1 to happen again.

Just one of Derby’s last five games has seen over 2.5 goals. So it would be no surprise to see a low scoring game on the south coast. Under 2.5 goals 4/5.

Glen Murray was the man of the moment in the previous round, coming off the bench to bag a brace in extra time against West Brom. The veteran striker is 7/2 to open the scoring.

This really is a tie that could go either way. The hosts are 5/6 to win, the draw is 13/5 and Derby are 18/5 to pick up an away victory.

Watch and bet geo restrictions apply – funded account required & bet must have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify to access streams. 18+ Begambleaware