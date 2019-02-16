‘Brilliant news, we don’t want excuses’ – These Liverpool fans react to Bayern’s injury boost ahead of CL clash

Bayern Munich received a boost on Saturday as they confirmed that Kingsley Coman would be fit to play against Liverpool in the Champions League next week.

The Bavarian giants were given a scare on Friday night as the 22-year-old suffered a blow to his ankle during the 3-2 win over Augsburg, a game in which he scored twice and provided an assist.

However, as per their tweet below, they’ve now confirmed that their initial fears have been allayed, and the Frenchman is now expected to be named in the squad travelling to Merseyside.

Liverpool host the Bundesliga champions in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League clash at Anfield on Tuesday night, and perhaps rather surprisingly, there has been a positive reaction from the Reds fans in general to the news that Coman is fit.

While some insisted that they were pleased because it rules out any excuses, others were adamant that Coman wouldn’t make a difference anyway.

Time will tell whether or not the talented attacker can prove to be decisive, but ultimately it’s positive news for Niko Kovac as he’ll have another option at his disposal to try and return home with an advantage ahead of the second leg on March 13.

Based on the reaction below though, these Liverpool fans aren’t convinced that Coman is going to make a major difference to their hopes of advancing to the next round…

