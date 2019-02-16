Chelsea could reportedly have cause for concern over N’Golo Kante with the midfield stalwart being paired with a host of European giants.

The 27-year-old has been a fundamental figure for the Blues since arriving from Leicester City in 2016, making 123 appearances while winning a Premier League title and FA Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Despite being given a different role under Maurizio Sarri this season, the French international remains a vital part of Chelsea’s line-up and so the last thing that they’ll want is to see him continuously linked with an exit.

Unfortunately for the Blues, it would appear as though the speculation isn’t going anywhere as Calciomercato, via Le10Sport, report that Kante would prefer to move to either Barcelona, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich if he were to leave this summer.

That would rule out Paris Saint-Germain as a possibility, and while it’s one thing that a player has a preference if he moves, it’s another that he actually moves.

With that in mind, it shouldn’t be too much of a concern for Chelsea currently, but the mere fact that Kante is being linked with an exit will not sit well with many fans who value his influence greatly.

In contrast, the three European giants specifically noted as being on his list of possible destinations could see this as a major boost to their hopes of prising the World Cup winner away from Stamford Bridge this summer.

All three would undoubtedly benefit from the tenacity, energy and technical quality that Kante brings to the table to bolster their respective midfields, but time will tell whether or not their interest steps up in the coming months and if any official bids are submitted to try and sign Kante.