Confirmed Barcelona squad vs Valladolid: These fans question absences and fume with Valverde

Barcelona face Real Valladolid on Saturday night, and despite returning to Champions League action next week, Ernesto Valverde has picked a strong squad.

The Catalan giants currently boast a six-point lead over nearest rivals Real Madrid in the La Liga table, and so they’ll be wary that any slip-ups could prove to be costly.

SEE MORE: ‘Way to waste remaining years of Messi’s prime’ – These Barcelona fans fume after crucial announcement

With that in mind, it would appear as though Valverde is likely to select a strong starting line-up this weekend, with many of his influential stars being included in the squad, as seen in the tweet below.

Nevertheless, many fans will arguably be hoping that he does rotate and rest key individuals too, as they face a trip to Lyon on Tuesday night for the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie.

However, based on the reaction below, many were left furious and frustrated over the snub of both Jeison Murillo and Jean-Clair Todibo for this encounter with Valladolid, as they questioned why Valverde would leave them out in a perfect game to give them minutes.

Barcelona are undoubtedly expected to win, but it would appear as though their coach is taking no chances and will play close to a full-strength side.

In his defence, with a trip to Sevilla next weekend followed by a trip to the Bernabeu the following week, Barcelona simply can’t afford to drop points now as it could give Real Madrid the perfect opportunity to wipe out their lead.

With that in mind, it’s easier to see why Valverde would perhaps ignore the temptation to rest players and rotate, but the fans below are certainly far from impressed over the defensive duo not getting a look in.

Why did we loan Murillo in the 1st place? — Percy (@Percy_Maks_) February 15, 2019

Where is mister Todibo?? — XXXTRA LONG DONG ?? (@GoatelMessi) February 15, 2019

Should’ve put todibo in! — Edin (@SyntheseEDH) February 15, 2019

should have included either todibo or murillofor rotation — Hassan Afifi (@HassanAfifi18) February 15, 2019

Todibo? Perfect game for him. — tobbe (@Hamriin) February 15, 2019

Valverde out. — Prashu (@OhMyKalyan) February 15, 2019

Todibo this todibo that doesnt even get included valverde is so damn predictable its disgusting. Also what the hell is that fatso doing in the squad when lyon is right arround the corner messi pique busquets rakitic too all of them should have been at home — CP-05 (@Ben_Beckmann090) February 15, 2019

Please add Todibo for the next squad list — Aravindh Rajan (@PrimeDabinho) February 16, 2019

Where is murillo??… whats the use of this big squad then… we need UCL,Shameless cocah renews even when the fans are against him…there goes our UCL hopes..??? — player (@Sameerhossain16) February 16, 2019

Y Jeison Murillo ? — oscar lopez gonzalez (@oscarcali14) February 16, 2019

Why did we sign Murillo if the manager never uses him in a game like this? So Pique will play until his legs broken — Kabar Barcelona (@barcastalk) February 15, 2019

Todibo or riot!!! — Kleb96 (@kleb96) February 15, 2019