€120m WONDERKID linked with Liverpool, Man Utd tipped to WIN Ballon d’Or in future

Liverpool and Man Utd transfer target Joao Felix has been tipped for a big future, which includes potentially winning the Ballon d’Or one day.

The 19-year-old has scored nine goals and provided five assists in 24 appearances so far this season, as he continues to make a positive impression.

As noted by the Mirror, both Liverpool and United are said to hold an interest in him, with the former making a bid in January, along with Real Madrid and Barcelona.

That alone says plenty about him in terms of the calibre of teams he has already attracted, and now his agent is tipping him to break records off the pitch and win the biggest individual prize in football in the future.

“Joao Felix is one of the best talents to emerge from the 1999 generation,” his agent Pedro Cordeiro told Portuguese newspaper Record.

“He has everything to become the most expensive transfer of Portuguese football, and to be a candidate for the Ballon d’Or.”

It’s added that he has a whopping €120m release clause in his current contract with Benfica, and so if any of the European giants named above are eager to prise him away, they may well have to splash out a huge transfer fee to make it happen.

However, the pressure is certainly on to deliver after these comments from his agent, who clearly believes in the talent that he possesses.