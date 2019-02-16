Emiliano Sala funeral to take place in hometown in Argentina, Neil Warnock to attend

Emiliano Sala’s funeral will take place in Progreso on Saturday, with Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock expected to be in attendance.

The 28-year-old and pilot David Ibbotson tragically died in a plane crash in the English channel on January 21 as they travelled from Nantes to Cardiff.

Now, the Argentine’s family and friends will get a chance to say goodbye on Saturday as his funeral will be held in his hometown in Argentina, with Warnock and Cardiff chief executive Ken Choo expected to attend.

Meanwhile, the family of Ibbotson continue to raise money in a bid to raise enough to continue the search for his body.

It’s hoped that they are able to do so in order to help bring closure to their heartbreak, with respects to be paid to Sala this weekend as the tragedy continues to impact on their loved ones.