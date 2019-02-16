Euro giants want Barcelona to include Lionel Messi in deal for €200M world superstar

PSG are reportedly wanting Barcelona to include either Lionel Messi or Arthur Melo in a deal for world class attacking talent Kylian Mbappe.

According to Don Balon, PSG are ready to let Mbappe leave to join Barcelona, however the French giants would be after either Messi or Arthur in return, a deal that just doesn’t seem worth it from Barca’s point of view.

The report also notes that Barca would only be willing to let Arthur leave and not Messi, with it also being noted that whether the Brazilian in included in a deal or not, Mbappe is still going to cost around €200M.

Giving up Messi would seem like suicide from the Blagruana’s point of view, and we’re sure all of the clubs fans would be in uproar if the Argentine were to be used in a deal for Mbappe.

Arthur has been in terrific form for the Spanish giants ever since he joined the club in the summer, however letting him go in order to get Mbappe may be a deal worth going through with.

Barca are going to have to think about replacing Luis Suarez and Messi in the near future, and if there’s one player who be capable of replacing either, it’d be Mr Mbappe.

The Frenchman is almost certainly going to be a world beater one day in the future, and paying €200m for his signature seems like a move the Spanish giants should definitely consider going through with…