‘It doesn’t look good’ – Bayern Munich coach concerned after injury blow ahead of Liverpool clash

Bayern Munich could be hit with an injury setback ahead of facing Liverpool after Kingsley Coman picked up an issue in their 3-2 win over Augsburg on Friday night.



The 22-year-old was in fine form in the victory, as he bagged two goals and an assist to help the Bavarian giants close the gap on Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund to just two points.

However, he also limped off with an ankle problem, and based on coach Niko Kovac’s comments below, it doesn’t sound particularly promising for the Frenchman in terms of his possible involvement next week.

“It does not look good. We will know more tomorrow,” he is quoted as saying by ESPN.

“It is disappointing because with him in the side we have a different dynamic.”

Bayern travel to Anfield on Tuesday night hoping to secure a positive result to take back for the second leg in their last-16 Champions League tie.

It remains to be seen whether or not Coman is able to feature to help them do so, but based on the comments from Kovac, it would seem as though he is now a major doubt for the visitors.

For the neutral, that’s a blow as ideally both sides would be at full strength in what promises to be a thrilling tie.

Nevertheless, it will arguably be a relief to an extent for Jurgen Klopp and his players, as ultimately it’s one less threat to potentially worry about as their main priority is to get through to the next round.

Bayern losing Coman is certainly going to help, with the youngster scoring five goals and providing two assists in 15 appearances so far this season, with Kovac noting that he also brings a different dynamic to his attacking options.