Man Utd eye £70m-rated teenage starlet to bolster attacking options

Man Utd have reportedly been told that it will cost them £70m to prise Jadon Sancho away from Borussia Dortmund amid links with the starlet.

The 18-year-old has flourished since opting to leave England for the Bundesliga giants in 2017, and his form so far this season suggests that he has a very bright future ahead of him.

Sancho has scored eight goals and provided 13 assists in 29 appearances for Dortmund, helping them remain two points clear at the top of the table.

However, as expected, that form has attracted interest from elsewhere and according to The Sun, Man Utd are being tipped to make a move for the England starlet, but have told that it could cost them £70m to take him back to England.

While there is no doubt that Sancho is very talented and should only improve and develop his game with more playing time and gain maturity from experience, that is a lot of money for a talented youngster who has yet to prove that he can consistently deliver on the biggest stages.

In turn, should the Red Devils consider it, they’ll have to be certain that Sancho can live up to their expectations and deliver on that level of price-tag.

Further, it would seem unlikely that Man Utd will make any major signings until a permanent boss is appointed, as any new arrivals will surely need to fit his ideas and tactics moving forward.

With that in mind, it’s unlikely that there will be any major developments in the more immediate future, while given Dortmund have already agreed to sell Christian Pulisic to Chelsea for £58m this summer, as per BBC Sport, it remains to be seen if they’re willing to lose two of their best young talents in one summer.