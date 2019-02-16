Man Utd have reportedly placed Inter defender Milan Skriniar at the top of their transfer shortlist, while another target is said to now have a whopping €150m valuation.

The Red Devils have struggled defensively throughout this season, conceding 35 goals in 26 Premier League games which gives them the second worst defensive record of the top eight teams.

SEE MORE: Man Utd eye £70m-rated teenage starlet to bolster attacking options

While they have improved in that department since interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed, their defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in midweek arguably showed that there is still an issue at the back if they wish to match the top level sides in Europe.

Perhaps with that in mind, The Independent report that Skriniar is at the top of their list of targets to address the backline, with Kalidou Koulibaly and Joachim Andersen also specifically mentioned as options.

However, given the fact that Calciomercato note that Koulibaly could be given a staggering €150m price-tag from Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis this summer, it has to be questioned as to whether he will still be a target for United ahead of next season.

While the Senegalese international has undoubtedly proven to be one of the top defenders in Europe in recent seasons, showcasing pace, power, aerial dominance and an ability to play out from the back, that is a lot of money to try and prise him away from Naples.

As for Skriniar, he has been impressive in his own right having helped Inter return to the Champions League by offering a reliable defensive presence for Luciano Spalletti.

With that in mind, coupled with Koulibaly’s touted valuation, perhaps the 24-year-old would be the sensible option to prioritise this summer to try and shore up a leaky defence at Old Trafford, while the input of a permanent boss will undoubtedly be vital.

What such a signing would mean for the likes of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly remains to be seen, as adding another defender would surely raise question marks over their respective roles in the side.