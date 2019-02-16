Manchester United readying SHOCK £262M transfer offer for world class attacker

Man United are said to be preparing a monster £262M transfer swoop for Brazilian PSG superstar Neymar, a move that would set a new transfer world record.

Neymar is one of the most talented players in world football, and it’s no surprise to hear that the Red Devils are after the Brazilian’s signature.

According to Don Balon, both United and Real Madrid are in the hunt for the Brazilian’s signature, with it also being noted that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are ready to go all-out to secure a deal for the winger.

The report further states that the club are preparing an offer of around €300M (£262M) for the Brazilian international, a fee that would break the current world transfer record if the deal were to go through.

Neymar has all the ability to win the Ballon D’Or one day, and we’re sure the Brazilian is going to be one of the stars leading the race for the award in the future once Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo hang up their boots.

The former Barcelona man has absolutely ripped Ligue 1 apart since joining the club back in the summer of 2017, and it’s surely only a matter of time before the player decides to go for a new challenge and depart the French giants.

Neymar would be a huge improvement on Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez, and United would surely become one of the most feared sides in Europe should they end up bagging a deal for Neymar.

If the star were to end up at United, it would come as a big shock, as we didn’t think we’d ever see a player go for as much as £262M, especially one that’s set to turn 30 in the next few years.

If PSG are willing to sell Neymar, one would think it would be quite hard to turn down £262M for a 27-year-old, even if that 27-year-old is one of the best players on the planet…