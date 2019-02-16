Some of Arsenal’s current and former stars have taken to Instagram to show their support to Mesut Ozil after the playmaker sent a cryptic message to Unai Emery.

Yesterday Ozil took to his social media accounts to post a quote by Gunners legend Dennis Bergkamp, Ozil was keen to let the Arsenal faithful know that despite contrary reports that the Emirates is ‘where he belongs’.

Take a look at Ozil’s post in full here.

Here are some of the Arsenal stars that liked Ozil’s post, former Gunner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also showed his support for his former teammate:

These stars also commented on the World Cup winner’s post, Arsenal fans will love to see that West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere still loves his former teammate:

Emery needs to be the bigger man in this situation and give Ozil the chance to play, the retired Germany international is Arsenal’s highest-paid player on a whopping £350,000 a week, as per BBC Sport.

Ozil has been underwhelming since signing his new contract, but the star needs to be given the chance now to go out there and prove to not just Arsenal fans – that he is worth the money he is being paid.