Real Madrid confirmed squad vs Girona: talented midfield duo left out by Santiago Solari

Real Madrid have confirmed their squad to take on Girona in La Liga on Sunday, with Santiago Solari leaving out both Isco and Brahim Diaz for Los Blancos’ tie against their Catalan opponents.

Both Isco and Diaz haven’t been included by Solari for Sunday’s game, a decision that may confuse some fans.

Real have only included five midfielders in their squad to take on Girona, however given their opponents’ league form, we don’t think this’ll turn out to be a problem for Solari’s side.

Girona currently lie 17th in La Liga, and seeing as they are without a win in all competitions since the start of December, we can’t see them causing Real too much trouble.

Gareth Bale, Vinicius Jr and Karim Benzema have all been included by Solari for tomorrow’s tie, something that means scoring goals shouldn’t be a problem for Los Blancos.

And, given the fact that defensive stars like Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Dani Carvajal have also been named in the squad, Girona’s attack shouldn’t be able to cause Real too many problems during tomorrow’s match.

You can check out the full squad below. Do you think Isco deserved to be dropped? Let us know down below…