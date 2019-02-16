Real Madrid willing to include QUALITY midfield star in deal to seal transfer of PERFECT Marcelo replacement

Real Madrid are said to be willing to include James Rodriguez as a makeweight in a deal to bring in David Alaba from Bayern Munich.

Rodriguez is set to spend the rest of the season on loan at Bayern, having also spent last season at the German giants, however it looks like the midfielder could seal a permanent move to Bayern if Real decide to include him in a deal for Alaba.

As per Don Balon, Real are looking at signing the Austrian following the poor form of Marcelo combined with Juventus’ interest in the Brazilian.

The report also notes that Real could use Rodriguez as part of their deal to sign Alaba, something that may be worth doing from Los Blancos’ point of view for a few reasons.

Should Marcelo end up moving to Juve, bringing in a replacement for the player is going to be top of the list of priorities for Madrid in the summer, and there’s no better replacement for the Brazilian than Alaba.

Rodriguez struggled to hold down a first team place at Real before his loan switch to Bayern, thus sealing a permanent move to Germany seems like a worthwhile career move for the Colombian.

Alaba has shown during his time with Bayern that he’s one of the best left backs in the world, with the Austrian also proving that he’s more than capable of attacking and defending to a world class level.

These qualities would see Alaba be a perfect replacement for Marcelo, something Real may need if they end up letting the Brazilian depart in the near future