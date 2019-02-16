Tottenham scout in Italy tonight to watch duo, €40m attacking ace on radar

Tottenham have reportedly sent a scout to watch Atalanta vs AC Milan on Saturday night, with Suso and Franck Kessie on the agenda.

The duo form an important part of coach Gennaro Gattuso’s starting line-up and continue to be crucial in Milan’s bid to qualify for the Champions League this season.

While Kessie has made 81 appearance since joining the club in 2017, establishing himself as an ever-present in midfield, Suso remains the creative spark for the Italian giants.

The Spaniard has continued to play a decisive role this year, with six goals and eight assists in 26 appearances.

With that in mind, it would seem illogical for Milan to even consider allowing the pair to leave the San Siro, but they could come under pressure to keep them as Tuttomercatoweb report that a Tottenham scout will be in Bergamo on Saturday night to take a closer look at them.

Further, it’s added in the report that Suso has a possible €40m release clause which could be activated, and so the threat of losing the creative playmaker is real.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham’s interest advances to that stage though, as Mauricio Pochettino is seemingly eyeing reinforcements in midfield and attack moving forward.

Spurs continue to push for a regular spot in the top four in the Premier League, while they sit just five points adrift of joint leaders Liverpool and Manchester City.

Adding quality players like Suso and Kessie will only strengthen their long-term aspirations, but time will tell if they can successfully convince Milan to sell, and persuade the players to move to England.

Should Milan qualify for the Champions League though, it would surely give them a major boost in terms of being able to fend off bids for their top players.