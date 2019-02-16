Menu

Video: Ashley Cole scores first ever FA Cup goal for Derby despite winning it a record seven times

Arsenal FC Brighton and Hove Albion
Posted by

Ashley Cole scored his first ever goal in the FA Cup for Derby earlier today. This came as a surprise considering the star has won the cup a record seven times.

In the 81st minute of the tie, Cole reacted first to a poor Brighton clearance to head the ball into the back of the net. If Frank Lampard hadn’t take the plunge into management, Cole may have retired without scoring in the FA Cup.

This wouldn’t have been too big a deal for the 38-year-old considering his hugely successful career. Cole is regarded as one of – if not the best left-back’s to ever play for England. Unfortunately it’s taken a spell away from England for fans and pundits to give him the respect he deserves.

Check out the goal below:

With Derby being defeated by Brighton in today’s FA Cup clash, Cole will be turning his attention back to helping Lampard and Co. in their promotion push.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories ashley cole Frank Lampard