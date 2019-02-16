Ashley Cole scored his first ever goal in the FA Cup for Derby earlier today. This came as a surprise considering the star has won the cup a record seven times.

In the 81st minute of the tie, Cole reacted first to a poor Brighton clearance to head the ball into the back of the net. If Frank Lampard hadn’t take the plunge into management, Cole may have retired without scoring in the FA Cup.

This wouldn’t have been too big a deal for the 38-year-old considering his hugely successful career. Cole is regarded as one of – if not the best left-back’s to ever play for England. Unfortunately it’s taken a spell away from England for fans and pundits to give him the respect he deserves.

Check out the goal below:

? | @TheRealAC3 with his first EVER @EmiratesFACup goal, despite winning it seven times! pic.twitter.com/xvijbnIb8T — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 16, 2019

? Seven FA Cup winners medals

?? One FA Cup goal! Ashley Cole scores to provide Derby with a lifeline ? pic.twitter.com/yOyXISfZiD — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 16, 2019

With Derby being defeated by Brighton in today’s FA Cup clash, Cole will be turning his attention back to helping Lampard and Co. in their promotion push.