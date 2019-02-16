Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson showed that he’s taking City’s FA Cup clash against minnows Newport County, just like any other game by pulling off this amazing save.

In the 14th minute of the tie, Ederson pulled off an amazing save to deny Newport from taking a shock lead. The Brazilian pushed away a header at the far post – the 25-year-old showed off some insane reflexes to keep this one out.

Check out the save below:

Check out some reaction to the save below:

?? Me trying to work out how Ederson saved that header…#NEWMCI pic.twitter.com/9AGAa4tOoZ — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) February 16, 2019

You can't be trusted if you think Alisson is better than Ederson — John Burke (@J_J_Burke) February 16, 2019

Ederson made a mad save but people won't talk about it cause he is'nt DDG or Alisson. — KxvinRules (@KxvinRules) February 16, 2019

If alisson made the save ederson just did there would be Liverpool fans saying he’s better then Yashin In his prime — ? (@AbiIit_y) February 16, 2019

Ederson made a world class save but nobody will talk about it cuz he’s not Alisson — I like every tweet I see (@SuperiorSxne) February 16, 2019

De Gea makes that save that Ederson just has and United fans are making montages for YouTube of different angles of it. #NEWMCI — Guggs. (@GuggsLFC) February 16, 2019

what a save from ederson. if this was de gea you wouldn’t hear the end of it. https://t.co/cIMSYafKGl — Wilf ???? (@WonjoMelvey) February 16, 2019

Jesus Christ what the fuck am I watching. Also if De Gea had made that save Ederson made he’d get an entire 20 episode documentary about it. — ARG (@Kun16i) February 16, 2019

That’s an unreal save by Ederson, if De Gea or Allison made that save you would never see the end of it — Scott (@RobottoGamiing) February 16, 2019

Ederson is massively better then shakey Alisson https://t.co/VA7bULNo25 — SDLewis17 (@SDLewis17) February 16, 2019

Ederson has proved to be a revelation for City since joining from Benfica, Pep Guardiola’s eye for talent is unrivalled – many opposing teams fans slammed City for signing the Brazilian stopper – given his low reputation at the time.