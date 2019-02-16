Menu

“If De Gea made that save he’d get a 20 episode documentary made about it” – These fans react to Ederson’s magnificent save for Manchester City in FA Cup

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson showed that he’s taking City’s FA Cup clash against minnows Newport County, just like any other game by pulling off this amazing save.

In the 14th minute of the tie, Ederson pulled off an amazing save to deny Newport from taking a shock lead. The Brazilian pushed away a header at the far post – the 25-year-old showed off some insane reflexes to keep this one out.

Ederson has proved to be a revelation for City since joining from Benfica, Pep Guardiola’s eye for talent is unrivalled – many opposing teams fans slammed City for signing the Brazilian stopper – given his low reputation at the time.

