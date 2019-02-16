Riyad Mahrez left it until the 94th minute to complete the rout for Manchester City against League Two side Newport County this evening.

The ball rolled out into midfield to John Stones – the England international picked out Mahrez with an inch-perfect pass, the Algerian star controlled the ball expertly before firing a lovely finish into the back of the net.

Mahrez did well to make his finish look so effortless, considering that it was from a tight angle.

Check out the goal below:

City look destined to win at least one piece of silverware this season, Pep Guardiola’s men are still in the running for the Premier League title, both domestic cup competitions and the Champions League.