Manchester City have the lead vs Newport County thanks to wing wizard Leroy Sane, the Germany international’s thunderous shot left the keeper with a bloody nose.

In the 51st minute of the tie, Sane exchanged passes with Gabriel Jesus, the Brazilian played a lovely pass into Sane in the box and the 23-year-old smashed the ball into the back of the net with a first-time strike.

Unfortunately Newport goalkeeper Joe Day was left with a bloody nose after the ball struck him square in the nose before hitting the back of the net. I think Sane owes the Newport stopper his shirt after the game.

Check out the goal below:

City are still in the running to win every competition this season. It looks like a foregone conclusion that Pep Guardiola will be bringing back at least one cup trophy to Manchester this campaign.