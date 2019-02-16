Manchester City ace Phil Foden scored a sensational solo goal in the 75th minute of City’s FA Cup clash against League Two minnows Newport County.

The 18-year-old picked up the ball in his own half before tricking his way past one Newport player and driving towards goal, the England youth international then bamboozled a helpless Newport defender with some silky step-overs before firing a shot towards goal.

The keeper managed to get a hand to the ball but couldn’t stop it from hitting the back of the net.

Check out the goal below:

? | A lovely solo goal from @PhilFoden. pic.twitter.com/TBoDXzpvls — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 16, 2019

Foden will be hoping that his well-taken goal today will lead to more playing opportunities for the Citizens, given that Pep Guardiola’s side are still in the running to win everything – the youngster could get another chance to sparkle soon.