Wanda Nara’s car hit with rock, plus threatening texts as Inter fall-out turns nasty

The wife of Inter striker Mauro Icardi, Wanda Nara, has reportedly come away unhurt after her car was hit by a rock, according to reports in Italy.

It comes after a dramatic week in which Icardi saw the captain’s armband taken away from him by the club amid ongoing failures to agree on a contract renewal.

Further, he was left out of the squad to face Rapid Vienna in the Europa League on Thursday night, and isn’t expected to feature this weekend against Sampdoria with the club citing injury problems on both occasions.

However, according to Sportmediaset, the situation has escalated too far as Nara’s car was reportedly hit by a rock as she was driving close to the San Siro, with the couple’s children also in the vehicle.

Fortunately, no one was hurt according to the report, although it’s also added that people close to the family have received threatening text messages.

The situation has undoubtedly soured between Inter and their prolific frontman, but ultimately there is no justification for the way in which this mindless minority is acting.

Of course, these are just reports at the moment and there is no evidence to confirm that they are Inter fans, but ultimately it’s not going to help mend the situation and ensure that Icardi stays with the Nerazzurri beyond this season.