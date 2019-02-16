What €150m-rated Man Utd transfer target said about mounting interest

Man Utd transfer target Kalidou Koulibaly has conceded he’s ‘pleased’ with the interest in him, but insisted he’s happy at Napoli.

The 27-year-old has established himself as one of the top centre-backs in Europe with his form for the Partenopei, making 192 appearances for the club since joining in 2014.

While that hasn’t led to deserved success in the form of trophies, there is no doubt that Koulibaly has continued to impress on an individual level with his pace, reading of the game, aerial dominance and ability to play out from the back all making him a stand-out talent.

As noted by Calciomercato, it’s said that Napoli value their towering defensive pillar at €150m, and although he has suggested that he’s happy to continue to develop with the Italian giants, he has also arguably welcomed interest from elsewhere by admitting he’s ‘pleased’ clubs are taking notice of him.

“My future? I don’t know if I’m one of the strongest defenders. I always try to give my best,” Koulibaly told Rai Sport, as noted by the Metro. “Since I’m here, I always try to grow with Napoli. I have a lot of motivation to go on and I want to keep doing this.

“I am pleased that many teams follow me, but I want to demonstrate on the field that I am at the level of the greatest and I want to show it in the future.”

Both reports specifically mention Man Utd as an interested party, and so it remains to be seen whether or not this is enough to perk their interest and attempt to prise him away from Naples this summer.

United have suffered with a leaky backline so far this season, conceding 35 goals in 26 Premier League games, which gives them the second worst defensive record of the top eight sides in the standings.

With that in mind, a player like Koulibaly could certainly help add leadership and solidity at the back, but particularly with that touted fee in mind, time will tell if the Red Devils are willing to even go close to paying that to sign him.