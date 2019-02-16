Why Real Madrid snubbed chance to sign prolific 133-goal forward

Real Madrid reportedly turned down the idea of signing Inter striker Mauro Icardi due to his wife and agent, Wanda Nara.

The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the top strikers in Europe since his move to Inter, bagging 122 goals in 210 appearances.

That’s now 133 career-goals, but things have soured at the San Siro for the Argentine this week after he was replaced as club captain and has been left out of the last two squads with Inter citing injuries as the official reason for his absence.

The situation has seemingly gone too far off the pitch, with Sportmediaset reporting that Nara’s car was hit with a rock while her children were with her, and those close to the couple are said to have received threatening texts.

Fortunately no-one was hurt and it’s hoped action is taken to ensure that the family stay safe, but it appears as though a potential escape route to Real Madrid isn’t an option.

According to AS, Los Blancos have snubbed the opportunity to sign Icardi, and it’s suggested that it’s Nara’s involvement in his career which has ultimately put them off.

It revolves around his contract renewal talks, but has evidently escalated beyond that now as it seems unlikely that he’ll remain with Inter beyond this season.

However, based on the report above, it doesn’t appear as though he’ll be arriving in the Spanish capital any time soon, as although Real Madrid could arguably do with more quality up front to offer long-term assurances beyond Karim Benzema, Icardi isn’t going to be their solution it seems.

The problems off the pitch are seemingly affecting him on it too, as he’s gone seven Serie A games without a goal. In turn, the sooner the situation is sorted out the better for all concerned.