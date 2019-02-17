Arsenal enter the race for £75m-rated wonderkid

Arsenal have entered the race for highly-rated Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, De Ligt would immediately lift the defensive lines of any of Europe’s biggest clubs.

According to The Sun, De Ligt is a massive admirer of Arsenal, the youngster has worked closely with Gunners legends Denis Bergkamp Marc Overmars, should a dream move to Barcelona fail to come to fruition – north London could be De Ligt’s next best destination.

Ajax value the centre back at £75m according to the Daily Mail. The price-tag could hinder a possible move to north London and this report highlights that long-term admirers Barcelona could drop out of the race for the Dutch star and Arsenal will have to compete with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

De Ligt is breaking records for club and country, the 19-year-old defender became the youngest player in the post-war era to win 10 caps for the Netherlands national team:

Matthijs de Ligt is the third-youngest player in history to earn 10 senior caps for the Netherlands men's national team. The youngest in the post-war era. ?? pic.twitter.com/Zk1BZKbpmk — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 13, 2018

According to the report, Arsenal will only be able to facilitate a move for De Ligt if they qualify for the Champions League and if they shift Mesut Ozil’s whopping £350,000 a week wage off their bill.

De Ligt also made Champions League history on Wednesday night:

??? Matthijs de Ligt (19) is the youngest starting captain in a Champions League knockout match. It was previously held by Fabregas who was 21. Future star! #AJARMA pic.twitter.com/Mv41nyM5ni — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) February 13, 2019

Arsenal will need absolutely everything to fall perfectly in place if they are to secure the signing of De Ligt.