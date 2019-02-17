Barcelona confirmed squad vs Lyon: these fans delighted as key star included for Champions League clash

Barcelona have confirmed their squad to take on French giants Lyon in the Champions League next week, and it looks like Samuel Umtiti may be about to make his long-awaited return from injury.

The Blaugrana are set to take on the Ligue 1 outfit next week in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie, and the Spanish giants have a full strength squad to take on their opponents.

All the usual suspects of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Gerard Pique have been included in the squad by manager Ernesto Valverde, however, there was also a space for former Lyon man Umtiti.

Umtiti has been out for quite a while due to injuries, but given the announcement of Barca’s squad, it looks like the defender could make his return from injury next week.

Barcelona have seriously missed Umtiti this term, with the player only managing to clock up eight appearances in all competitions, something that is mainly down to the player’s injury troubles.

Following the announcement of their squad, fans flocked to Twitter to express their delight at seeing Umtiti included in the squad.

And given how good he was for Valverde’s side before his injury, we can’t really blame them!

