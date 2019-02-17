Video: Casemiro’s superb header gives Real Madrid 1-0 lead vs Girona

Real Madrid have gone 1-0 up in today’s La Liga clash against Girona thanks to this superbly-taken headed goal by midfielder Casemiro.

The Brazil international made a perfect connection to guide this effort into the far corner, showing a rare moment of quality in the penalty area.

Casemiro is not a frequent scorer and is more well known for his fine work in defensive midfield, but this was a header most strikers would be proud of.

Real Madrid are performing well at the moment and will hope to continue their resurgence under Santiago Solari.