Inter Milan forward Mauro Icardi has issued the club with a ultimatum, the dust still hasn’t settled in the aftermath of the Italian giants’ decision to strip the star of the captaincy.

According to The Sun via Corriere Della Sere, the star has told the Inter hierarchy that his days at the club are over if they don’t apologise for their decision to strip the forward as the club’s captain.

It’s understood that the Argentina international would like manager Luciano Spalletti and Inter chief Beppa Marotta to hold a press conference to clarify the situation and apologise for their actions.

Icardi believes that the club have stripped him of the captaincy because he has so far failed to agree a new contract with the Nerazzurri, speculation over a rumoured move to Chelsea has intensified recently.

The Daily Mirror report that the 25-year-old is a top target for Chelsea.

The forward watched from the stands as his teammates took on Sampdoria:

Mauro Icardi spotted in the stands watching Inter take on Sampdoria. ? pic.twitter.com/YgX0eBLBT9 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) February 17, 2019

The situation has escalated in the last week, Sportmediaset, the car of Icardi’s wife – Wanda Nara was struck by a rock as she was driving close to the San Siro, the couple’s children were also in the vehicle. Fortunately everyone came away from the incident unharmed.