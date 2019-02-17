Champions League giants on alert for Chelsea star open to transfers to one of three clubs

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is currently happy where he is, but could reportedly consider moves to one of Real Madrid, Barcelona or Bayern Munich in the future.

Blues fans should perhaps be a bit concerned about this talk emerging as Kante continues to be played out of position by Maurizio Sarri in what has been a hugely disappointing season at Stamford Bridge.

Kante is one of the best defensive midfield players in the world but has been shifted into a more advanced role by Sarri this term, with the Italian’s tactics not really proving very successful.

According to Don Balon, the former Leicester City star is in no hurry to move at the moment as he’s settled in London, but the report claims he could one day be open to a move to a major player in Europe such as Real, Barca or Bayern.

Don Balon claim this has Madrid on alert, so it will be interesting to see how this develops in the coming months if Kante and Chelsea continue to struggle.