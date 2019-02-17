Talks held: Manager receptive to Chelsea approach after big promise from Roman Abramovich

Chelsea chief Roman Abramovich has reportedly held positive talks with Zinedine Zidane about replacing Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge.

The former Real Madrid boss has been linked with a number of jobs since leaving the Bernabeu at the end of last season, and Chelsea are one new name to come up recently.

The latest from Don Balon is that Abramovich has made an approach to Zidane with some big promises, including big-name players and total control of the team.

The piece suggests this could be crucial for Chelsea in their bid to keep star player Eden Hazard as he continues to be linked with Real Madrid.

It seems talks have gone well as Don Balon say Zidane was ‘receptive’ to Abramovich’s ideas, so it could mean we’re going to see the last of Sarri pretty soon.

The Italian tactician has not made a good impression in his first season in the Premier League, and it’s not common for Chelsea managers to get much time to put things right.

Sarri has notably never won a trophy in his career, while Zidane already has three Champions League victories to his name, so would surely be a big upgrade.