Chelsea chief under scrutiny after ignoring Maurizio Sarri warnings

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia is reportedly under increasing scrutiny after playing a key role in the club hiring Maurizio Sarri as manager in the summer.

The Italian tactician replaced Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge, and despite a strong start, has really struggled in his first season in the Premier League.

Recent Chelsea results have been extremely poor, with the Blues losing 2-0 to Arsenal, 4-0 to Bournemouth and 6-0 to Manchester City in their last three away games in the league.

According to the Times, Granovskaia’s role in persuading Chelsea to hire Sarri despite his patchy record is now being questioned by some inside the west London club.

Some Blues chiefs are reported by the Times to have warned Granovskaia about the 60-year-old’s lack of silverware in his career so far, as well as his harsh training methods and off-the-field controversies.

It seems she pushed ahead with the move anyway, and CFC will now surely be living to regret that as they potentially face changing their manager again after just one season.

Champions League football is by no means guaranteed at the moment, while finishing the season with silverware also looks a big ask for the team.