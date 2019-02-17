Chelsea’s main man Eden Hazard looks set to stay at Stamford Bridge as Real Madrid are plotting an audacious swoop for Brazilian superstar Neymar.

According to The Times (subscription required), Real Madrid have shifted their sights from Hazard to Neymar, the Spanish giants are confident of luring away the samba star from Paris Saint-Germain.

The report highlights that the 27-year-old has welcomed the interest from the European champions and the star is set to be rewarded by Madrid putting forward a deal that is more lucrative than the current £25m a year that he earns in Paris.

Of course a potential move for Neymar would definitely rule out Madrid signing Eden Hazard from Chelsea. The Spanish giants have been long time admirers of the ace and rumours of Hazard leaving west London have intensified since his exploits with Belgium at the World Cup last summer.