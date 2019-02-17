Euro giants must meet Jose Mourinho request in order to seal return to management for experienced coach

Jose Mourinho could be about to seal a return to football management with German giants Bayern Munich, however the club are going to have to bow down to one specific request if they are to do so.

Mourinho has been without a job in management since he was sacked as manager of Man United back in December, as the 55-year-old was replaced with former Red Devils player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, it looks like the Portuguese coach could be set for a return to management just two months after being let go by Man United if this report from Don Balon is anything to go by.

As per the Spanish news outlet, Bayern are on the lookout for a new manager for next season, with it also being stated that the 55-year-old has given the Bundesliga outfit one condition if he’s to sign with them

Don Balon’s report notes that Mourinho request is for the club to sign three players: Adrien Rabiot, Julian Draxler and Gustagol.

Draxler and Rabiot would be smart signing for Bayern to make, as they’d be bringing in two high quality midfielders who would add a great deal of depth to their options in the centre of the park.

Signing Gustagol would be a weird one, as the Brazilian forward is largely unproven outside of his home country of Brazil, and bringing him in would be a big risk for the German giants to make.

However, if it’s what they have to do to bring Mourinho, it may be worth it in the long run…