Manchester United locked in transfer battle with Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool for £105m star

Manchester United are reportedly one of the clubs locked in a transfer battle with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool for Benfica sensation Joao Felix.

The 19-year-old is taking Europe by storm at the moment and could be an ideal signing for any top Premier League club for next season.

According to the Daily Mirror, a long list of leading sides are chasing the player who is being increasingly compared to Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

The report states Felix would likely cost as much as £105million already, which is probably too much for Arsenal and perhaps even Chelsea to pay at the moment.

Still, those clubs could really do with the Portuguese wonderkid in their ranks after frustrating seasons for the London giants, who could both miss out on a top four spot come May.

Felix could also be an ideal replacement for Eden Hazard at Chelsea, with the Belgium international heading into the final year of his contract.

At Arsenal, he’d be a big upgrade on current flops like Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in attack, while Mesut Ozil is out of the first-team picture.

Man Utd is perhaps the club most likely to be able to fork out this kind of mammoth transfer fee, and they could also do with Felix as an upgrade on the struggling Alexis Sanchez.

Liverpool, meanwhile, don’t exactly look in urgent need of new attacking players, but have shown plenty of ambition in the transfer market in recent times and look a good choice for a teenage talent looking to develop his game.

The Mirror’s report also lists Manchester City, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain as potential suitors for Felix.