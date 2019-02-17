Lionel Messi could force through move AWAY from Barcelona should club FAIL to meet transfer request

Lionel Messi could end up forcing through a move away from Barcelona in the near future should the club fail to meet one of his transfer requests.

Messi has been Barcelona’s talisman for a number of years now, however it finally looks like that could come to an end if this report from Don Balon is anything to go off.

According to the Spanish news outlet, Messi is getting tired of asking the club to sign a replacement for Luis Suarez, with Messi requesting the club to bring in either Kylian Mbappe or Harry Kane to replace the Uruguayan.

The report also notes that Messi could look to force through a move away from the club if they fail to comply with his request, something fans of the Blaugrana absolutely would not want to see happen.

Seeing Messi leave would be huge loss for Barca, as they’d not only be losing one of the best players in the world, but their most effective and important player as well.

The Argentine international would be one of the most sought after players of all time if he did decide to force through a move away from the Camp Nou.

There’s not doubt in our minds that clubs like PSG, Man City and Man United would be praying to see Messi end up force through a move away from the Spanish giants.

It would be a transfer battle to end all transfer battles, it just remains to be seen whether it’s actually going to happen in the not-too-distant future.